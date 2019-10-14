Blue Ocean is the eighth hull of the 55-metre YS 5009 range from the Damen Yacht Support range. Her construction and design has firmly established the versatile nature of the yard’s Yacht Support vessels.

Remarkable in a number of ways, Blue Ocean is the first Yacht Support to be built with a large multipurpose Main Deck hangar, providing an array of uses from submersible and dive operations to a workshop or vehicle garage.

With a remarkably shallow draft of 3 metres, Blue Ocean has been designed for optimum support and suitability of luxury yacht charters – for example in the shallow waters of the Bahamas. The yard also confirmed that the eighth launch of the YS5009 range features new design enhancements ‘to fit the luxury yachting experience’, as well as ample accommodation for up to 8 guests and 4 staff, as well as crew.