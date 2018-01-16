Boardwalk is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Westport.

Boardwalk is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Boardwalk measures 49.98 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 9.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 498 tonnes.

Boardwalk has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Donald Starkey.

Donald Starkey has been designing some of the world’s finest yachts since 1989 and has won to date, no less than 26 Design Awards for his work. Unique and timeless elegance are synonymous with the design from this renowned studio.

Boardwalk also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Performance and Capabilities

Boardwalk has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Boardwalk has a fuel capacity of 75,708 litres, and a water capacity of 7,570 litres.

Accommodation

Boardwalk accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Boardwalk has a hull NB of 5007.