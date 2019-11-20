Bonita is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Ferretti Yachts.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Bonita measures 25.30 metres in length and has a beam of 6.62 feet.

Model

Bonita is a semi-custom Ferretti 830 model.

Other yachts based on this Ferretti 830 semi-custom model include: Unforgettable, St Michel.

Performance and Capabilities

Bonita has a top speed of 33.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots.

Bonita has a fuel capacity of 7,800 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.

Accommodation

Bonita accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.