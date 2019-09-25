Read online now
Length 37.5m
Year 1994

Caprice

1994

|

Motor Yacht

Caprice is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Oceanco and most recently refitted in 1999.

Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.

Design

Caprice measures 37.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.5 feet and a beam of 7.9 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 254 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Caprice has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Richard Hein.

Her interior design is by The A Group.

Caprice also features naval architecture by Gerhard Gilgenast.

Performance and Capabilities

Caprice has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Caprice has a fuel capacity of 47,700 litres, and a water capacity of 9,500 litres.

Accommodation

Caprice accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Caprice is an ABS class yacht.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

18Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.9m

crew:

6

draft:

1.5m
