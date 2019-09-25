Caprice is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Oceanco and most recently refitted in 1999.

Caprice is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Oceanco and most recently refitted in 1999.

Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.

Design

Caprice measures 37.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.5 feet and a beam of 7.9 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 254 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Caprice has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Richard Hein.

Her interior design is by The A Group.

Caprice also features naval architecture by Gerhard Gilgenast.

Performance and Capabilities

Caprice has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Caprice has a fuel capacity of 47,700 litres, and a water capacity of 9,500 litres.

Accommodation

Caprice accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Caprice is an ABS class yacht.