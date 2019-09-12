Carly is a custom motor yacht launched in 1983 by Azimut Yachts.

Carly is a custom motor yacht launched in 1983 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Carly measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.77 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres.

Carly has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Performance and Capabilities

Carly has a top speed of 31 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Carly has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 550 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Carly accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.