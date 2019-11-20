Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 29.5m
Year 2011

Casta Diva

2011

|

Motor Yacht

Casta Diva is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Ferretti Yachts.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Casta Diva measures 29.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.08 feet.

Casta Diva has a GRP hull.

Her interior design is by Argent Design.

Casta Diva also features naval architecture by Ferretti Yachts.

Accommodation

Casta Diva accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

4

beam:

7.08m

crew:

4

draft:

1.8m
Other Ferretti yachts
Related News