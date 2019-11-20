Casta Diva is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Ferretti Yachts.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Casta Diva measures 29.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.08 feet.

Casta Diva has a GRP hull.

Her interior design is by Argent Design.

Casta Diva also features naval architecture by Ferretti Yachts.

Accommodation

Casta Diva accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.