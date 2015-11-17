Cinderella II is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1992 by Windship Trident.

Cinderella II is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1992 by Windship Trident.

Design

Cinderella II measures 31.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 7.22 metres.

Cinderella II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tripp Design Naval Architects.

Bill Tripp, III comes by yacht design naturally. His father Bill Tripp, Jr. was an illustrious naval architect and after spending his childhood sailing in his father’s designs, Bill chose to make naval architecture his career.

Her interior design is by Donald Starkey.

Cinderella II also features naval architecture by Tripp Design Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Cinderella II has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Cinderella II has a fuel capacity of 7,650 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

Accommodation

Cinderella II accommodates up to 8 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.