Columbus A is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Ferretti Yachts.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Columbus A measures 24.71 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.88 feet and a beam of 6.28 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Columbus A has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Columbus A accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.