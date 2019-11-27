Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 24.71m
Year 2013

Columbus A

2013

|

Motor Yacht

Columbus A is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Ferretti Yachts.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Columbus A measures 24.71 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.88 feet and a beam of 6.28 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Columbus A has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Columbus A accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

25Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.28m

crew:

4

draft:

1.88m
Other Ferretti yachts
Related News