Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 5 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 43.7m
Year 2017

Cyclone

2017

|

Motor Yacht

Cyclone is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Tansu Yachts in Tuzla, Turkey.

Design

Cyclone measures 43.70 metres in length and has a beam of 7.6 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Tansu Yachts.

Cyclone also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Cyclone has a top speed of 21.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Cyclone accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

21Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.6m

crew:

5

draft:

-
Other Tansu yachts
Related News