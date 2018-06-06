Cyclone is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Tansu Yachts in Tuzla, Turkey.

Design

Cyclone measures 43.70 metres in length and has a beam of 7.6 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Tansu Yachts.

Cyclone also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Cyclone has a top speed of 21.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Cyclone accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.