Length 43.7m
Year 2017
Cyclone
2017|
Motor Yacht
Cyclone is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Tansu Yachts in Tuzla, Turkey.
Design
Cyclone measures 43.70 metres in length and has a beam of 7.6 feet.Her exterior design and interior design is by Tansu Yachts.
Cyclone also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Cyclone has a top speed of 21.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Cyclone accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.