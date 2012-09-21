Read online now
Length 39m
Year 1930

Doriana is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1930 by Frederikssund.

Design

Doriana measures 39.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.75 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 75 tonnes.

Doriana has a teak on oak hull with a teak superstructure.

Her exterior design is by E. Wedell.

Her interior design is by Donald Starkey.

Doriana also features naval architecture by A. von Lindholm.

Accommodation

Doriana accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

7m

crew:

7

draft:

3.75m
