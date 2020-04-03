Dream is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Abeking & Rasmussen and most recently refitted in 2013.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Dream measures 60.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 11.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,093 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Dream has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Donald Starkey.

Donald Starkey has been designing some of the world’s finest yachts since 1989 and has won to date, no less than 26 Design Awards for his work. Unique and timeless elegance are synonymous with the design from this renowned studio.

Her interior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.

Dream also features naval architecture by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Performance and Capabilities

Dream has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Dream is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Abeking & Rasmussen and most recently refitted in 2013.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Dream measures 60.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 11.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,093 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Dream has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Donald Starkey.

Donald Starkey has been designing some of the world’s finest yachts since 1989 and has won to date, no less than 26 Design Awards for his work. Unique and timeless elegance are synonymous with the design from this renowned studio.

Her interior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.

Dream also features naval architecture by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Performance and Capabilities

Dream has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Dream has a fuel capacity of 11,800 litres, and a water capacity of 28,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Dream accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Dream is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 6430.

Dream is a Lloyds class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.