Dream Symphony is a gaff schooner sail 141.00m (462'7"ft) from Dream Ship Victory, due to launch in 2019.

The 141m 4-masted schooner was given the go-ahead for constuction in 2011, and is due to emerge from the Turkish shipyard in 2019. She was designed by Dykstra Navel Architects, with beautiful exterior and interior stylying by Ken Freivokh

A top speed is of 19.5kn is achieved by two diesel electric engines, and she is able to accommodate a whopping 18 guests and 32 crew members.

Dream Symphony offers an incredible aesthetic in addition to the unique wood building technology proposed by Dykstra & Partners. The luxury yacht also boasts excellent green credentials.