Drinkability is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Ocean Alexander in Kaoshiung, Taiwan.

Design

Drinkability measures 30.53 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.96 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 193 tonnes.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Drinkability also features naval architecture by Ocean Alexander.

Accommodation

Drinkability accommodates up to 18 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.