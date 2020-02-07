Unconventional, remarkable and a defining moment in custom yacht building, Ecstasea was launched in 2004 by Feadship and sports a distinctive De Voogt Naval Architecture design. The largest launch from The Netherlands at the time, her powerful exterior signature cuts through the waves with ease thanks to a hull built to push past an incredible speed of 30 knots.

For 86 metres, this yacht offers more than meets the eye thanks to both her capabilities on the water and comfort on board. Her Terence Disdale Design throughout the interior spaces creates a homely space with rich woods, welcoming tones and a sense of global citizenship to create a home anywhere in the world.

Refitted in 2009, this is a yacht withstanding the technological race and features a completely hidden helicopter hangar and space to accommodate a further helicopter on the aft. A wealth of cutting-edge tenders and toys are available to enjoy the water, and cinema, steamroom and gym for a more relaxing option.

Ecstasea can accommodate up to 14 guests in 7 cabins with 25 crew on hand to make life on board this Feadship yacht an idyllic break away, and thanks to high speeds and shallow draft, she provides those on board with a choice of any destination.