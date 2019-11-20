We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 24.34m
Year 2013
Emuna
Motor Yacht
Emuna is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Ferretti Yachts.
The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.
Design
Emuna measures 24.34 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.88 feet and a beam of 6.3 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Emuna has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots.
Emuna has a water capacity of 349 litres.
Accommodation
Emuna accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.
Other Specifications
Emuna flies the flag of BVI.