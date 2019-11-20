Emuna is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Ferretti Yachts.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Emuna measures 24.34 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.88 feet and a beam of 6.3 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Emuna has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots.

Emuna has a water capacity of 349 litres.

Accommodation

Emuna accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Emuna flies the flag of BVI.