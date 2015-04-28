Espresso is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Horizon Yachts in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Espresso measures 37.2 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.96 metres.

Espresso has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Horizon Yachts.

Her interior design is by Guido de Groot Design.

Guido de Groot Design specialises in the innovative interior and exterior design of luxury superyachts. Projects range from contemporary mega yachts to fast motor cruisers to elegant sailing yachts.

Espresso also features naval architecture by Horizon Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Espresso has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Espresso accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Espresso has a hull NB of 120-017.

Espresso is a Det Norske Veritas (DNV) class yacht.