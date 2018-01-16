Evviva is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Westport in Westport, WA, United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Evviva measures 49.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.25 feet and a beam of 9.20 feet.

Evviva has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Donald Starkey.

Donald Starkey has been designing some of the world’s finest yachts since 1989 and has won to date, no less than 26 Design Awards for his work. Unique and timeless elegance are synonymous with the design from this renowned studio.

Evviva also features naval architecture by Westport.

Performance and Capabilities

Evviva has a fuel capacity of 75,000 litres, and a water capacity of 9,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Evviva has a hull NB of 5012.

Evviva is an ABS class yacht.