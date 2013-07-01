Read online now
Length 26.4m
Year 2008

Exodus

2008

Motor Yacht

Exodus is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Timmerman Yachts.

Continuing a shipbuilding tradition that dates back as far as the 17th century, Russian shipyard Timmerman Yachts constructs first-class displacement motor yachts designed to withstand harsh northern conditions.

Design

Exodus measures 26.4 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.59 feet and a beam of 6.5 feet.

Exodus has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Guido de Groot Design.

Guido de Groot Design specialises in the innovative interior and exterior design of luxury superyachts. Projects range from contemporary mega yachts to fast motor cruisers to elegant sailing yachts.

Exodus also features naval architecture by Ginton Naval Architects .

Performance and Capabilities

Exodus has a cruising speed of 10.50 knots. .

She also has a range of 2,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Exodus accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Exodus is MCA compliant

Exodus is a Det Nordske Veritas (DNV) class yacht.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
speed:

cabins:

4

beam:

6.5m

crew:

4

draft:

1.59m
