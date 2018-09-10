Far and Wide is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Southern Wind Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2008.

Southern Wind Shipyard was founded in 1991 by the Italian entrepreneur Willy Persico, the current Managing Director. The headquarter where yachts are produced is in Cape Town, South Africa, in the industrial zone, a few kilometres from the International Airport and it spreads over a 17.000 sqm area, of which 12.000 sqm under roof.

Design

Far and Wide measures 30.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.60 metres and a beam of 6.70 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Far and Wide has an epoxy composite hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nauta Design.

Born in 1985 and acting initially as a yard, Nauta Yachts presented a style and an idea to the market which proved instantly successful, as they designed and built semi-custom sailing yachts, both innovative and soberly elegant. They produced sailing yachts which were both innovative at that time and featuring timeless beauty, such as the Nauta 54’, 70’ and 65’ semi-custom series.

Far and Wide also features naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Far and Wide has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Far and Wide has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Far and Wide has a water capacity of 2 litres.

Accommodation

Far and Wide accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Far and Wide has a black hull, whose NB is SW 100 DS / 3.

Far and Wide flies the flag of Italian.