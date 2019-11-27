Geepee is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Ferretti Yachts and most recently refitted in 2014.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Geepee measures 24.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet.

Geepee has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Accommodation

Geepee accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Geepee flies the flag of Greek.