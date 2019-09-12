GiVi is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by CRN.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

GiVi measures 60.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 11.20 metres.

GiVi has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

GiVi also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

GiVi has a top speed of 16.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

GiVi is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by CRN.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

GiVi measures 60.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 11.20 metres.

GiVi has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

GiVi also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

GiVi has a top speed of 16.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

GiVi has a fuel capacity of 180,000 litres, and a water capacity of 35,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

GiVi accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 20 crew members.

Other Specifications

GiVi has a hull NB of CRN 120.