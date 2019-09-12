GiVi
2006|
Motor Yacht
GiVi is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by CRN.
Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.
Design
GiVi measures 60.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 11.20 metres.
GiVi has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
GiVi also features naval architecture by CRN.
Performance and Capabilities
GiVi has a top speed of 16.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
GiVi has a fuel capacity of 180,000 litres, and a water capacity of 35,000 litres.
She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
GiVi accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 20 crew members.
Other Specifications
GiVi has a hull NB of CRN 120.