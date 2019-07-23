Length 47.4m
Year 2009
Gweilo
2009|
Sail Yacht
Gweilo is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by Mengi-Yay.
Design
Gweilo measures 47.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.70 metres and a beam of 8.35 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 157 tonnes.
Gweilo has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.Her exterior design is by Dykstra Naval Architects.
Gweilo also features naval architecture by Dykstra Naval Architects.
Performance and Capabilities
Gweilo has a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.
Gweilo has a fuel capacity of 8,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.
She also has a range of 63 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Gweilo accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins.
Other Specifications
Gweilo is a RINA class yacht.