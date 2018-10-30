Hospitality is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Westport and most recently refitted in 2016.

Hospitality is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Westport and most recently refitted in 2016.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Hospitality measures 50.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.23 metres and a beam of 9.4 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 498 tonnes.

Hospitality has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by William Garden.

Her interior design is by Donald Starkey.

Donald Starkey has been designing some of the world’s finest yachts since 1989 and has won to date, no less than 26 Design Awards for his work. Unique and timeless elegance are synonymous with the design from this renowned studio.

Performance and Capabilities

Hospitality has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Hospitality has a fuel capacity of 75,708 litres, and a water capacity of 7,570 litres.

Accommodation

Hospitality accommodates up to 12 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Hospitality has a hull NB of 5008.