Imagine is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Ferretti Yachts and most recently refitted in 2015.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Imagine measures 30.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.90 feet and a beam of 6.84 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Imagine has a top speed of 19.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Imagine accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.