Jade Mary is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Arno Shipyard in Viareggio, Italy.

Design

Jade Mary measures 32 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 176 tonnes.

Jade Mary has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Her interior design is by Guido de Groot Design.

Jade Mary also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Jade Mary has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.

Jade Mary has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,600 litres.

She also has a range of 500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Jade Mary accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Jade Mary has a hull NB of 32/03.