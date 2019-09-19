Jameel is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by CRN and most recently refitted in 2000.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Jameel measures 50.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.76 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 476 tonnes.

Jameel has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Alpha Marine.

Alpha Marine Ltd was founded in 1985 in Greece by its present Chairman, Mr. Nikolaos Dafnias who is a Naval Architect-Marine Engineer. Since its first steps, its main activities focused on yachts and passenger vessels.

Jameel also features naval architecture by CRN and Alpha Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Jameel has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Jameel accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.