We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 39.04m
Year 2005
Jellybean II
2005|
Motor Yacht
Jellybean II is a 39.04m motor yacht custom built in 2005 by Ocean Alexander. This luxury vessel's exterior design and engineering are the work of Ed Monk Yacht Design. The yacht's interior has been designed by Jon Pokela.
This large volume luxury superyacht has a beam of 7.92m (25.98ft). Jellybean II is built to comply with MCA and ABS standards.
Performance + Capabilities
Jellybean II is capable of 21 knots flat out, with a cruising speed of 18 knots.