Kiboko won the Nautical Design Award in 2011 in the Sailing Yachts over 24 meters category.

She is a 28.64m (93.96ft) sailing yacht built by Southern Wind Shipyard and launched in 2010. Nauta Design is responsible for her beautiful exterior and interior design and she features engineering by Reichel Pugh Yacht Design.

This cruising luxury yacht has a composite hull and superstructure, a beam of 6.66m (21.85ft) and a 4.20m (13.78ft) draft.

Kiboko Accommodation

Kiboko offers accommodation for up to 6 guests in 3 suites. She is also capable of carrying up to 4 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.