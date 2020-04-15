Lady Maria is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Custom Line .

Design

Lady Maria measures 34.02 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.88 feet and a beam of 7.07 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady Maria has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Lady Maria also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Maria has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

Lady Maria has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Lady Maria accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Maria is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 112/14.

Lady Maria is a RV class yacht.