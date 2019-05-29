Length 43.5m
Latitude is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Dutch Yacht Builders.
Design
Latitude measures 43.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 398 tonnes.
Latitude has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Cor D. Rover Design.
Latitude also features naval architecture by Van Oossanen & Associates.
Performance and Capabilities
Latitude has a top speed of 20.60 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.
Latitude has a fuel capacity of 42,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.
Accommodation
Latitude accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Latitude is MCA compliant
Latitude is a Class ABS class yacht.