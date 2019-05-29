Latitude is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Dutch Yacht Builders.

Design

Latitude measures 43.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 398 tonnes.

Latitude has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cor D. Rover Design.

Latitude also features naval architecture by Van Oossanen & Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

Latitude has a top speed of 20.60 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Latitude has a fuel capacity of 42,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

Accommodation

Latitude accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Latitude is MCA compliant

Latitude is a Class ABS class yacht.