Laurentia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

Design

Laurentia measures 55.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 feet and a beam of 9.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 740 tonnes.

Laurentia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

Her interior design is by Radyca Design.

Laurentia also features naval architecture by Van Oossanen & Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

Laurentia has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Laurentia accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.

Other Specifications

Laurentia is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 17755.

Laurentia is a Lloyds class yacht.