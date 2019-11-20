Le Petit Bateau is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Ferretti Yachts.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Le Petit Bateau measures 26.22 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 6.93 feet.

Le Petit Bateau has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Le Petit Bateau has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Le Petit Bateau accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Le Petit Bateau flies the flag of British.