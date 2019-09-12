Legend is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Fr. Schweers Shipyard and most recently refitted in 1999.

Legend is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Fr. Schweers Shipyard and most recently refitted in 1999.

Design

Legend measures 51.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 9.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 603 tonnes.

Legend has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Her interior design is by Claudette Bonville & Associates.

Legend also features naval architecture by Fr. Schweers Shipyard.

Performance and Capabilities

Legend has a top speed of 16.50 knots and a cruising speed of 15.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Legend has a fuel capacity of 77,000 litres, and a water capacity of 25,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Legend accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.

Other Specifications

Legend has a hull NB of 6470.

Legend is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands .