Ligaya is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Ocean Pacifico Services .

Design

Ligaya measures 38.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.75 metres and a beam of 6.90 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 272 tonnes.

Ligaya has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Diana Yacht Design.

Ligaya also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Ligaya has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ligaya has a fuel capacity of 58,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,940 litres.

She also has a range of 4,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ligaya accommodates up to 10 guests .