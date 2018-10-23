Ligaya
2002|
Motor Yacht
Ligaya is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Ocean Pacifico Services .
Design
Ligaya measures 38.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.75 metres and a beam of 6.90 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 272 tonnes.
Ligaya has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Diana Yacht Design.
Ligaya also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Ligaya has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Ligaya is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Ocean Pacifico Services .
Design
Ligaya measures 38.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.75 metres and a beam of 6.90 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 272 tonnes.
Ligaya has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Diana Yacht Design.
Ligaya also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Ligaya has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Ligaya has a fuel capacity of 58,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,940 litres.
She also has a range of 4,400 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Ligaya accommodates up to 10 guests .