Lizard Of Cornwall is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Nordic Mast.

Design

Lizard Of Cornwall measures 28.04 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 feet and a beam of 6.80 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nauta Design.

Born in 1985 and acting initially as a yard, Nauta Yachts presented a style and an idea to the market which proved instantly successful, as they designed and built semi-custom sailing yachts, both innovative and soberly elegant. They produced sailing yachts which were both innovative at that time and featuring timeless beauty, such as the Nauta 54’, 70’ and 65’ semi-custom series.

Lizard Of Cornwall also features naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Lizard Of Cornwall has a fuel capacity of 4,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Lizard Of Cornwall accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.