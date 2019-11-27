Malvasia is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Custom Line , in Italy.

Malvasia is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Custom Line , in Italy.

Design

Malvasia measures 26.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 6.93 feet.

Malvasia has a composite hull.

Her exterior design is by Ferretti Yachts.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Model

Malvasia is a semi-custom Navetta 26 model.

Other yachts based on this Navetta 26 semi-custom model include: North Star, Ziacanaia.

Performance and Capabilities

Malvasia has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.50 knots. She is powered by di 12 65m scania engines.

Malvasia has a fuel capacity of 12,400 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

Accommodation

Malvasia accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Malvasia flies the flag of Spanish.