Maximus is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Moonen Shipyards in ’s Hertogenbosch.

Moonen Shipyards builds fully custom and semi-custom steel-hulled superyachts, including a Displacement Series and an Explorer Series, as well as an all-aluminium Fast Yacht Series of semi-displacement superyachts, between approx. 20 and 45 metres (65 and 150 feet). All of exceptional, award-winning quality.

Design

Maximus measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.18 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres.

Maximus has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Rene van der Velden Yacht Design.

The René van der Velden Design team work from their Netherlands-based studio to design modern, timeless forms based on yachting tradition and history.

Her interior design is by Art Line.

Maximus also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Model

Maximus is a semi-custom Moonen 97 model.

Other yachts based on this Moonen 97 semi-custom model include: 4th Moonen 97 , Livia, Sofia II.

Performance and Capabilities

Maximus has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by 2 3508b diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Maximus has a fuel capacity of 27,650 litres, and a water capacity of 6,700 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Maximus accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Maximus is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 187.

Maximus is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.