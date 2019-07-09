Mimtee is a custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by CRN in Ancona, Italy.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Mimtee measures 79.45 metres in length.

Mimtee has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Her interior design is by Laura Sessa Romboli.

Mimtee also features naval architecture by CRN.

Accommodation

Mimtee accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 39 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mimtee has a hull NB of 135.