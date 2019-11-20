We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 26.52m
Year 2014
Mirabilis
2014|
Motor Yacht
Mirabilis is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Ferretti Yachts.
The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.
Design
Mirabilis measures 26.52 metres in length and has a beam of 6.25 feet.
Mirabilis has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Mirabilis has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Mirabilis accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Mirabilis flies the flag of British Virgin Islands.