Mirabilis is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Ferretti Yachts.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Mirabilis measures 26.52 metres in length and has a beam of 6.25 feet.

Mirabilis has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Mirabilis has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Mirabilis accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mirabilis flies the flag of British Virgin Islands.