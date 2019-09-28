Montage is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Ocean Alexander.

Working hard for over thirty years, Ocean Alexander has become a world power in luxury yacht manufacturing, with boats ranging from 54 to 155 feet, dealers throughout America, and new dealerships opening in Europe, Asia and Australia.

Design

Montage measures 24.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.50 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

Montage has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Montage has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Montage has a fuel capacity of 7,570 litres, and a water capacity of 1,325 litres.

Accommodation

Montage accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Montage is a N/A class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.