My Soo Too is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Ferretti Yachts.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

My Soo Too measures 29.2 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 6.70 feet.

My Soo Too has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

My Soo Too has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots.

My Soo Too has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,320 litres.

Accommodation

My Soo Too accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.