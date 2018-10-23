Mystic is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by CMB Yachts in Antalya , Turkey.

Mystic is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by CMB Yachts in Antalya , Turkey.

A part of the Basaran Group, CMB Yachts, literally translated as Success, have been expanding for over twenty five years through smart business ventures.

Design

Mystic measures 46.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.28 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres.

Mystic has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Diana Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Schnaase Interior Design.

Mystic also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Mystic has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mystic has a fuel capacity of 67,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mystic accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mystic is MCA compliant

Mystic is a RINA Charter Class class yacht.