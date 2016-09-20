Nafisa is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Fr. Schweers Shipyard.

Nafisa is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Fr. Schweers Shipyard.

Design

Nafisa measures 49.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 metres and a beam of 9.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 522 tonnes.

Nafisa has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Diana Yacht Design.

Nafisa also features naval architecture by Fr. Schweers Shipyard.

Performance and Capabilities

Nafisa has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Nafisa has a fuel capacity of 70,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Nafisa accommodates up to 16 guests .