Nafisa is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Fr. Schweers Shipyard.
Design
Nafisa measures 49.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 metres and a beam of 9.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 522 tonnes.
Nafisa has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Diana Yacht Design.
Nafisa also features naval architecture by Fr. Schweers Shipyard.
Performance and Capabilities
Nafisa has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Nafisa has a fuel capacity of 70,000 litres.
She also has a range of 4,200 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Nafisa accommodates up to 16 guests .