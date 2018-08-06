On Saturday May 28th, 2016 the CdM Nauta Air 108’ “Narvalo”, the third and largest explorer yacht in the CdM Nauta Air series by Nauta Design for Cantiere delle Marche, touched the water. This 108’ matches the two previous hulls in this series, a 86’ and a 90’, for reliability, safety, quality construction and powerful seaworthiness.

“Simplicity is the essence of good design,” is the philosophy behind the latest CdM-Nauta Design collaboration. The CdM Nauta Air 108’ is a seaworthy and over-engineered yacht with timelessly contemporary design that is perfectly suited both for easy summer cruising and for blue water passages at the most extreme latitudes.

She has an especially reduced draft specifically designed for navigation around the Americas. In addition to the usual features of an explorer yacht, she also boasts ample outdoor spaces that culminate in a 70 square metre sun deck and a real beach club in direct contact with the water. With a 7.5 metre beam, this yacht boasts a comfortable layout that includes a full beam master cabin on the main deck.

“In designing the CdM Nauta Air 108’, flagship of the CdM Nauta Air series, our aim was to give shape to our vision of a motor yacht with an optimized relationship between the interior and the exterior spaces,” states Mario Pedol of Nauta Design. “In our superyachts we always aim to achieve lightness in both senses of the word: a rational superstructure visual “weight” and a widespread sense of brightness.

“Expedition boats are more and more popular,” adds Pedol, “for positive characteristics like wide stern areas, superstructures carried well fore, highly stable hull lines, ocean going endurance and ample storage areas for provisions, water and fuel. The CdM Nauta Air’s semi-wide body hull shape allows for a full beam owner’s suite of almost 26 sq. m fore with large windowed areas and an en-suite bathroom of 10 sq. m. Applying our ‘light’ concept to this 30m yacht, we enhanced the communication between interior and exterior. The owners love Italian design and furniture and nature-inspired complements so we kept the interiors light and fresh with sand-tone colours and bleached oak veneer.”

The Owners love the wild natural surroundings of places such as Baja California in Mexico and the CdM Nauta Air 108’ with its Italian style and explorer soul will be a perfect fit for their plans to explore the world.

The CdM Nauta Air 108’ is fitted with a latest generation Dynamic Positioning System along with a highly sophisticated navigation system.

“Narvalo” will sail east through the Med towards Gibraltar during the coming summer and test her passage capability with her first Atlantic crossing in the Fall. From there she will winter in the Caribbean and continue on to explore the world and its most spectacular natural landscapes. Her highly efficient hull shape, designed and optimised by Sergio Cutolo of Hydro Tech, grants a cruising range of 5,500 nm to this blue water explorer yacht requiring just 80 litres of fuel per hour at 10 knots.