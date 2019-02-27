Nilaya fully expresses the desire to combine beauty with technology and our willingness to listen and design according to input we receive on all levels of a commission.

Two different cockpits ensure privacy to guests and, in particular, allow crew to run and fine tune sail regulations from their dedicated aft control cockpit, in direct communication with the crew quarters, and featuring interesting solutions, such as the pivoting/telescopic hydraulic anchor arm, several manoeuvres fine adjustments as hydraulic jib cars and cunningham controls, recessed below deck and an easy mounting 2m long bowsprit for racing use.

On the other hand, the central cockpit is the social hub of outdoor life for guests, complete with a large relaxation and sunbed area, furnished with deck wine cellars and all the top items necessary for a full satisfying cruise.

The interior, done in mahogany veneer over a light core and cream-coloured ultraleather, has been designed on request to provide a classic yet timeless atmosphere.

The Owner opted for an “owner forward” layout, thus positioning the crew area, which had to be large and functional, aft. This layout is functional for a yacht often doing long passages with the crew only, and very well balanced in general as it keeps guest and crew areas, and the corresponding circulation passages, very well separated for the best privacy of all people on board.

The spacious owner’s cabin has an en-suite bathroom forward. Three other guest cabins are all en-suite and one, aft of the saloon, can also be used by the owner and his wife in a rough headsea.

At Nauta Yacht Design, our attention to the quality of life on board is equally concentrated on the operational aspects of the project. Time and thought invested in work areas and circulation pay back in terms of comfort for all.

A very spacious and functional Engine Room, comfortably accessible from the crew quarters, is hosted underneath the saloon.

In the aft crew area we created an innovative open-plan, full-beam galley, mess and nav station with a dedicated companionway that leads to the sailing cockpit.



An asymmetrical central counter allows the stewardess access to prep and clearing spaces, the sink and dishwasher without invading the chef’s workspace. In general the yacht can be “run” without disturbing the owner and his guests.