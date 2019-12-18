The 48.18 metre (158’ft) custom-built Noa VII yacht was launched in 1997 by Dutch shipyard Feadship and features a sophisticated exterior style by designer Guido de Groot with naval architecture and layout drawn by Feadship’s in-house studio De Voogt Naval Architects.

The John Munford interior flows through the layout offering ample accommodation for 12 guests in both style and comfort. Noa VII, built with steel hull and aluminium superstructure, is an immaculately maintained, stable, superyacht with a highly-skilled staff of 10 yacht crew adding the dimension of unrivalled service for those on board.

Refitted in 1999, the sophisticated exterior reflects the unbridled elegance on board, offering characteristic Feadship style wrapped around large volumes thanks to a beam of 8.68 metres (28’5”ft). Underway, guests can enjoy al-fresco dining and relaxation on the sun deck across the huge exterior spaces as well as true day-to-day comfort within for longer crossings. Capable of travelling at a top speed of 15 knots, Noa VII can take those on board across the water with low noise, vibration and total seakeeping ability.