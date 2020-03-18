The 55-metre Nomad is the latest Amels 180 of the Amels Limited Editions Range, launched just 5 months after her sale.

The owner created the bespoke color scheme in collaboration with exterior designer Tim Heywood and the AMELS design team, with a blue tone hull and anthracite grey superstructure for an uninterrupted geometry highlighting the long lines on Bridge Deck and Sun Deck.

The custom interiors are by the owner’s choice of designer Bonesteel Trout Hall, a California-based boutique residential studio, working in collaboration with AMELS interior specialists.