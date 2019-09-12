Length 46.2m
Year 1978
Oceanstar
Motor Yacht
Oceanstar is a custom motor yacht launched in 1978 by CRN.
Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.
Design
Oceanstar measures 46.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 7.70 metres.
Oceanstar has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by CRN.
Her interior design is by Dilday.
Oceanstar also features naval architecture by CRN.