Oceanstar is a custom motor yacht launched in 1978 by CRN.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Oceanstar measures 46.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 7.70 metres.

Oceanstar has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by CRN.

Her interior design is by Dilday.

Oceanstar also features naval architecture by CRN.