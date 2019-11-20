Osiana is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Ferretti Yachts.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Osiana measures 24.7 feet in length, with a max draft of 2 feet and a beam of 6.1 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Osiana has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Osiana accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.