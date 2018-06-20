Pamela V is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Hakvoort Shipyard.

Pamela V is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Hakvoort Shipyard.

Design

Pamela V measures 44.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.90 metres and a beam of 9.30 metres.

Pamela V has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Diana Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Peter Marino.

Pamela V also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Pamela V has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Pamela V has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Pamela V accommodates up to 8 guests in 9 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Pamela V has a hull NB of BN 246.